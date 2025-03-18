Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 5,032 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

