Custos Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,084,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,533,000.

VXUS opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

