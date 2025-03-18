CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $441.89 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.67 or 1.00326852 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,309.98 or 0.99987342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

