Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

CYCC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Insider Transactions at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

