Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Luke Martino Buys 350,000 Shares

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Luke Martino acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,150.00 ($10,923.57).

Cyclone Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37.

Cyclone Metals Company Profile

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore project located in Schefferville, Quebec, Canada.

