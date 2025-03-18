DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
DATATRAK International Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.
