Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 672897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.48.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $392,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

