Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE opened at $482.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.