Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.34 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $102,269 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

