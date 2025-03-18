Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.6 days.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
OTCMKTS DETRF opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. Deterra Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
