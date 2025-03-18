Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 593818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 354,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

