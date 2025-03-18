Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 2,385,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,558. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

