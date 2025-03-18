Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Develop North Price Performance
DVNO remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.38. The firm has a market cap of £19.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.16. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
Develop North Company Profile
