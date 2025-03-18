DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFI Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.37.
About DFI Retail Group
