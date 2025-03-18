Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 585,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,244. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.