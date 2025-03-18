Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.42 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011947 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00108060 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 148,480,296,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
