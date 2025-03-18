Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55,690 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 487.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

