Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,459 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 211,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233,067 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

