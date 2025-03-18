Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
