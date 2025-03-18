Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $657,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after buying an additional 481,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,096,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

