Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

