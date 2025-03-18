DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 2,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.