DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KTF opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

