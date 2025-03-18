Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.41 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Dynex has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $500,241.59 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 101,142,249 coins and its circulating supply is 101,142,215 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 101,132,210.59284494. The last known price of Dynex is 0.04598322 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $542,857.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

