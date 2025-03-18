eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.52 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $430.93 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,449.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00409591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00040773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,839,245,297,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,839,217,172,583 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.