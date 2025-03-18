ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

