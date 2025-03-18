Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $369.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $391.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

