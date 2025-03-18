Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ELEMF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.