Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $38,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,245,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,750.70. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

