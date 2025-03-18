Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.94. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1,432,825 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

