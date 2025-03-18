Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $244,349.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00022716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 103,833,468 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

