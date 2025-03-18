Enhancing Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 49,836 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

