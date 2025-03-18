Enhancing Capital LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 208,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 151.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

