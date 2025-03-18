Envela (ELA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

Envela Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.