Envela (ELA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.
Envela Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.35.
Envela Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.