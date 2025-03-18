Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,050 shares of company stock valued at $77,839,329 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

