Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $169.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

