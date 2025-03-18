Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $655.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $610.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.65. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $663.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

