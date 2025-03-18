Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,074 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138,037 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

