Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (APAM, BHF, BMRN, BWA, CNX, DOYU, DUOL, EQT, EXE, FINV)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.90.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $5.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $395.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $344.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

