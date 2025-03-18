Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (APAM, BHF, BMRN, BWA, CNX, DOYU, DUOL, EQT, EXE, FINV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 18th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.90.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $5.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $395.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $344.00.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

