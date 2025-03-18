Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are either directly involved in competitive gaming or provide supporting products and services to the esports industry. This can include entities such as game developers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and esports organization sponsors, all benefiting from the rapid expansion and commercial viability of esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 121,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,099. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 905,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 346,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

