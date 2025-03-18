Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $237,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $291,509.45. This represents a 44.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $124,134.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,149.03. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,427 shares of company stock worth $1,913,385 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.