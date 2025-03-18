ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 5,951,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

