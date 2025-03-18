ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 5,951,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.90.
ESR Group Company Profile
