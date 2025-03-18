Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $8.42 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 2,831,526,975 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 2,839,307,140.11966106. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.15941331 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,968,490.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.