Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETON opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.