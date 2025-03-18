ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans Dividend of $0.89

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8853 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ GLDI opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.03 and a beta of 0.10. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $160.98.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Southwest Airlines Could Triple From Here—Here’s How
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.