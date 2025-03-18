ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue $0.89 Dividend

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.8853 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.03 and a beta of 0.10.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

