Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Everest Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $365.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.12. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

