EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.51. 110,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 502,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The stock has a market cap of $933.86 million, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,917.40. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $71,736.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,922.88. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,605 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

