Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

