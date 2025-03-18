Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 29,548 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $58,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

